Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after acquiring an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

MU traded down $12.34 on Friday, reaching $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $923.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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