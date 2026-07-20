Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 19.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $264,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $848.95 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

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