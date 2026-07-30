Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 634,689 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Micron Technology worth $1,310,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news.

Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Nvidia, AMD, Micron Lead Chip Stocks Selloff

The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s approximately $37 million stock sale and a smaller chief accounting officer sale have added to investor caution, although both executives retained substantial holdings.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,179 shares of company stock worth $190,836,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $973.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.95. The company has a market cap of $834.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here