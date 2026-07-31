Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Increased by E20 Capital Ltd

E20 Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.2% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E20 Capital Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $874.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $975.48 and its 200 day moving average is $638.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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