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Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • Facet Wealth Inc. increased its Microsoft holdings by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, adding 10,172 shares to bring its position to 22,619 shares worth about $10.9 million.
  • Wall Street remains largely bullish on Microsoft, with 39 analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy; the average price target is $560.88.
  • Microsoft posted solid quarterly results, reporting EPS of $4.27 on revenue of $82.89 billion, both above estimates, while also highlighting ongoing AI-related momentum and recent strategic partnerships.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,619 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Microsoft to $502.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $418.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.48. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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