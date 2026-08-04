Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,150 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 89,082 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Microsoft were worth $408,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $487.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $349.20 and a 12 month high of $553.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average is $405.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 40.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $620.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $558.64.

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More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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