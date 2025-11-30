Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Co.

Lathrop Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,076 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Microsoft to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $509.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

