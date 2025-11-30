Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Northwest Financial Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors' holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.26. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.33.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

