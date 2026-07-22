Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Raised by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,905 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $347,211,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,150,608 shares of the software giant's stock worth $148,060,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,618,400 shares of the software giant's stock worth $88,056,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,220,561 shares of the software giant's stock worth $58,624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 980,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,664,631,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $399.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "market outperform" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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