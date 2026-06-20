MidFirst Bank Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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