Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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