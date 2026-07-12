Midwest Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $110,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 591,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,950,000 after buying an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 160.5% in the first quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5%

Caterpillar stock traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $952.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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