Midwest Trust Co Has $14.85 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Adobe were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Adobe by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $230.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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