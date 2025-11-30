Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,655 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $339.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa's payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

