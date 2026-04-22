Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,885 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.00.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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