Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $83.68 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,134 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $83,684,000. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned about 0.05% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after acquiring an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $255,121,000 after acquiring an additional 380,603 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day moving average of $458.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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