Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,265 shares of the company's stock worth $131,573,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 67,187 shares of the company's stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $668.45.

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AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $395.90 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $359.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,000 shares of company stock worth $197,297,363. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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