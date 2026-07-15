Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 6,520 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,224 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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