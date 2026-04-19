Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 13,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ecolab Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:ECL opened at $275.31 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.39 and a 1 year high of $309.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total value of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the sale, the director owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $335.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ECL

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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