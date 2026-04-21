Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here