Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $81.40 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.42.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $489.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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