Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,814.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 587,032.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 146,783 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 146,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,642,000 after buying an additional 210,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $690,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,044. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,401 shares of company stock worth $4,936,152. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $203.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $198.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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