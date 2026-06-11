Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 846.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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