Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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