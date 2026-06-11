Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Citigroup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $137.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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