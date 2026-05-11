Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 200,177 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Intuitive Machines worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,383 shares of the company's stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,425 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 24,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $579,719.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 401,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,418.06. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 13,751 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $324,661.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,446,506.95. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,046,210 shares of company stock valued at $22,238,410. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.47. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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