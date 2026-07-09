Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4%

MPWR opened at $1,315.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,520.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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