Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $948.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $904.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here