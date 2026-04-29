Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $69.89 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,942 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 307,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $69,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. MarketScreener

Analyst upgrades — Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $125.10 and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside. Positive Sentiment: More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. MarketScreener | BayStreet.CA

More analyst support — Macquarie raised its target to $133 and maintained an Outperform rating, and TD boosted its target to $129 (hold). These lifts increase consensus upside and signal continued analyst conviction. | Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Yahoo Finance

Positive thematic coverage — pieces highlighting record gold prices and Newmont as a high-yield/dividend play reinforce the long-term bull case for miners. Positive Sentiment: Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Yahoo Finance - copper

Base metals exposure — coverage calling Newmont a top copper play highlights diversification beyond gold, which can support valuation if copper stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Zacks

Investor interest & momentum signals — Zacks and Yahoo note heavy searches and momentum scores, which can increase intraday volatility but are not directional by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. ETF Trends

ETF/index activity mention — inclusion/attention from ETF reconstitutions can influence flows but is a secondary factor. Negative Sentiment: CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. TipRanks

CTO retirement disclosure — Newmont filed a Chief Technical Officer retirement notice with the SEC. Leadership exits can raise near-term operational and execution concerns until succession is confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback/safe-haven weakness — coverage noting a multi-week pullback in gold and the XAU index sliding can pressure miner multiples and sentiment near term. 247WallSt

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.01.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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