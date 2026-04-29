Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,405 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $568.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $592.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.09 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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