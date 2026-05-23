Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7,096.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 46,624 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CAT opened at $880.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $791.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here