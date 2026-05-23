Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $85.43 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 169.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $85,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.85.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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