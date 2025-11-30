MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 658,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 13.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Arete lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

