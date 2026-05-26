Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.3% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $751.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $846.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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