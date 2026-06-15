MML Investors Services LLC Sells 73,088 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,088 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $93,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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