Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 909.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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