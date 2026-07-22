Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,159 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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