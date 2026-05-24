Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 111,601 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $145,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $315.57. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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