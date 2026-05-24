Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $19.81 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,219 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in Workday were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $257.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Workday

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,631,158.24. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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