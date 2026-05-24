Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $99.15 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $326.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $387.57.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $460 from $410 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on UBS target increase

UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a high-quality stock and a turnaround bet , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Motley Fool article on AI and turnaround

UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a and a , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. InsiderMonkey article on turnaround case

UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: There is still headline risk around Medicare Advantage overpayments , with a Congressional committee estimating about $7 billion annually in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. 247WallSt article on Medicare Advantage overpayments

There is still headline risk around , with a Congressional committee estimating about in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. Negative Sentiment: Recent discussion also noted that Berkshire-linked selling contributed to a prior stock slide, underscoring that investor sentiment can still turn quickly. Barchart article on Berkshire stake sale

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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