Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 6,613 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,732 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $172,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $448.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.25 and a 200-day moving average of $538.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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