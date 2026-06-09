Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $400.14 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $32,501,672.75. Following the sale, the director owned 105,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,656,885.06. This represents a 42.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,479.75. This represents a 78.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,094,908 shares of company stock worth $1,148,141,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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