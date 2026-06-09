Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $6.70 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 7.0%

LRCX opened at $324.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.02 and a one year high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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