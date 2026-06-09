Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 251.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock worth $792,610,000 after buying an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

PLTR opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $327.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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