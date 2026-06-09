Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Monetary Management Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Retirement & Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,693 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,962 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.39.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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