Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 11,191 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,191 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,994,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,001,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,867,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,321,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $666,300,000 after purchasing an additional 170,430 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,548 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 567,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $126,200,000 after purchasing an additional 143,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,162.03. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.66. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.59%.The firm had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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