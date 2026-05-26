MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 27,068.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its position in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.60 and a beta of 1.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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