MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 730.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,207 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 379,289 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.53% of MongoDB worth $180,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MongoDB by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,505,000 after purchasing an additional 678,746 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average of $335.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 132,616 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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