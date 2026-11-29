Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 1,835.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,635 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 213,974 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of MongoDB worth $78,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5,333.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.7% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 20,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,687 shares of the company's stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,080 shares of the company's stock worth $43,022,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

MongoDB Trading Up 1.9%

MongoDB stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $473.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.28. MongoDB had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $771.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.390-6.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $460.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $565.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Key MongoDB News

Here's some of the latest news about MDB:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo rated MDB Buy after a customer survey indicated steady demand for MongoDB Atlas. Its analyst set a $475 price target, describing substantial potential upside. Wells Fargo Says Buy Ahead of Earnings After Positive Customer Survey

Wells Fargo rated MDB Buy after a customer survey indicated steady demand for MongoDB Atlas. Its analyst set a $475 price target, describing substantial potential upside. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital maintained its Buy rating, and Zacks included MongoDB among its top-ranked growth stocks, adding to the favorable analyst tone. RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating

RBC Capital maintained its Buy rating, and Zacks included MongoDB among its top-ranked growth stocks, adding to the favorable analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: The December 1 earnings report is the near-term catalyst. Investors will be watching whether Atlas demand and AI adoption translate into results and guidance that meet elevated expectations. MongoDB Set to Report Q3 Earnings

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.92, for a total value of $375,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,309.92. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.46, for a total value of $208,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,235.32. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 42,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. develops database software and services that help organizations build and operate applications. Its document-oriented database stores data in flexible, JSON-like formats, allowing developers to work with changing data structures and a range of application types. The company's offerings include MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-based database service available through major cloud providers, as well as self-managed products and tools for developers. Its platform also supports capabilities such as search, analytics, and data synchronization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report