Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,657.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,339.08 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $706.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,306.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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